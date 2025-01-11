Subscribe
Close
Technology

Mark Zuckerburg The Subject Of Fake Facebook Headlines

Facebook Littered With Fake Headlines After Mark Zuckerberg Announced Meta Will No Longer Be Fact-Checking

Published on January 11, 2025
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Mark Zucker The Subject Of Fake Facebook Headlines

Source: NurPhoto / Getty / Facebook / Mark Zuckerberg

Following Mark Zuckerberg’s announcement that his company, Meta, will no longer be fact-checking, Facebook is already feeling the effects of that bonehead decision. The Meta founder is being smacked with fake news headlines after announcing a policy shift on his social media platforms, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads, to end fact-checking, replacing it with “community notes,” copying Phony Stark, aka Elon Musk’s lame social media platform, X.
Per Raw Story:

One headline shared on X read, “Mark Zuckerberg-Dead at 36-Says Social Media Sites Should Not Fact-Check Posts.

“‘I killed Jeffrey Epstein but still miss him every day.’ -Mark Zuckerberg, 2023,” another headline reads.

Related Stories

“Mark Zuckerberg, recipient of world’s first rat penis transplant, announces Meta will stop fact-checking,” read one headline shared on Facebook from “The Hard Times News.”

Just recently, the Zuck stopped by every conspiracy theorist and dumb a** favorite podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, where he spoke about how the Biden administration allegedly “called up his team” and “screamed at them” to take down COVID-19 vaccine-related memes and misinformation claiming in response his company said “no were not going to take down things that are true, that’s ridiculous.” https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Social Media Is Lighting Mark Zuckerberg Up

While the fake headlines are pouring in on Facebook, Zuckerberg is feeling the wrath of users on X, with them accusing him of being a closeted Republican and a coward for being one of the many big tech CEOs capitulating and bowing down to Donald Trump ahead of his incoming and dreaded second term as President of The United States. https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js No lies detected. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

1. Lol, damn

2. Bruh

3. A MAGA coward? Damn

4. Pretty much

5. Hmmmmm

6. Ouch

7. A thread you should read

Related Tags

Facebook instagram Joe Rogan mark zuckerberg Meta

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    "The Deadly Getaway" Premiere

    #LHHATL: Mendeecees Harris Claims He Split From Yandy Smith 'Over A Year' Ago, Claims They Were Never Legally Married

    Bossip
    Mickey Lee

    R.I.P. 'Big Brother' Star Mickey Lee Passes Away On Christmas After Suffering Several Cardiac Arrests

    Bossip

    NFL Christmas 2025 Breakdown & Predictions: Lions, Cowboys, Chiefs Take the Field

    Cassius Life
    Row of oak wine barrels resting in dim cellar

    Whiskey Brands Are Declaring Bankruptcy As Industry Shifts

    Cassius Life

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close