Facebook Littered With Fake Headlines After Mark Zuckerberg Announced Meta Will No Longer Be Fact-Checking

Following Mark Zuckerberg’s announcement that his company, Meta, will no longer be fact-checking, Facebook is already feeling the effects of that bonehead decision.The Meta founder is being smacked with fake news headlines after announcing a policy shift on his social media platforms, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads, to end fact-checking, replacing it with “community notes,” copying Phony Stark, aka Elon Musk’s lame social media platform, X.Per Raw Story

One headline shared on X read, “Mark Zuckerberg-Dead at 36-Says Social Media Sites Should Not Fact-Check Posts.“

“‘I killed Jeffrey Epstein but still miss him every day.’ -Mark Zuckerberg, 2023,” another headline reads.

“Mark Zuckerberg, recipient of world’s first rat penis transplant, announces Meta will stop fact-checking,” read one headline shared on Facebook from “The Hard Times News.”

Mark Zuckerberg proved to be a MAGA coward. 🙄 He waited to see what the outcome of the election would be before getting rid of DEI policies and fact-checking. He wanted to make sure the majority supported Trump. I see why people say ‘eat the rich’ now.pic.twitter.com/d6RJCRl7sw — Ryan Shead (@RyanShead) January 11, 2025

Social Media Is Lighting Mark Zuckerberg Up

Mark Zuckerberg and all of the other billionaire bro oligarchs will do and say anything to protect their power, perks, and privileges. Why is anybody surprised that he has literally thrown his arms around Joe Rogan? And it will only get worse. pic.twitter.com/A8jZINSHqH — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) January 10, 2025