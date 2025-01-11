Mark Zuckerburg The Subject Of Fake Facebook Headlines
Facebook Littered With Fake Headlines After Mark Zuckerberg Announced Meta Will No Longer Be Fact-Checking
One headline shared on X read, “Mark Zuckerberg-Dead at 36-Says Social Media Sites Should Not Fact-Check Posts.“
“‘I killed Jeffrey Epstein but still miss him every day.’ -Mark Zuckerberg, 2023,” another headline reads.
“Mark Zuckerberg, recipient of world’s first rat penis transplant, announces Meta will stop fact-checking,” read one headline shared on Facebook from “The Hard Times News.”Just recently, the Zuck stopped by every conspiracy theorist and dumb a** favorite podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, where he spoke about how the Biden administration allegedly “called up his team” and “screamed at them” to take down COVID-19 vaccine-related memes and misinformation claiming in response his company said “no were not going to take down things that are true, that’s ridiculous.”
Mark Zuckerberg proved to be a MAGA coward. 🙄He waited to see what the outcome of the election would be before getting rid of DEI policies and fact-checking. He wanted to make sure the majority supported Trump. I see why people say ‘eat the rich’ now.pic.twitter.com/d6RJCRl7sw — Ryan Shead (@RyanShead) January 11, 2025
Social Media Is Lighting Mark Zuckerberg UpWhile the fake headlines are pouring in on Facebook, Zuckerberg is feeling the wrath of users on X, with them accusing him of being a closeted Republican and a coward for being one of the many big tech CEOs capitulating and bowing down to Donald Trump ahead of his incoming and dreaded second term as President of The United States.
Mark Zuckerberg and all of the other billionaire bro oligarchs will do and say anything to protect their power, perks, and privileges. Why is anybody surprised that he has literally thrown his arms around Joe Rogan? And it will only get worse. pic.twitter.com/A8jZINSHqH— Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) January 10, 2025
