Megan Thee Stallion Performs At VP Harris Rally, X Debates
Megan Thee Stallion’s Perfomance At VP Kamala Harris’ Atlanta Rally Sparks Respectability Politics Discourse
Megan Thee Stallion’s performance at Kamala Harris’ presidential rally in Atlanta was a bit too much. Last night, the energy in the race for the White House truly shifted for the better for Democrats after 20,000+ reportedly packed a Georgia arena to hear VP Kamala Harris lay the groundwork for the first four years of Harris’s administration and warn us what’s at stake. Before VP Harris took the stage, the excited attendees heard from an all-star lineup of political figures, including Senators Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossof, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, and Stacey Abrams, who was instrumental in flipping normally conservative state blue and helping President Joe Biden win the 2020 presidential election.Some people believe
The event was also Harris’ campaign attempt to energize the youth vote, so it shouldn’t shock anyone. That’s why Quavo, a former ATL rap stable The Migos member, was in attendance. Quavo has also been a staunch advocate of gun reform after his nephew and fellow Migos member, Takeoff, was viciously gunned down in 2022. But outside Harris’ fantastic speech that left us with many soundbites, folks have been talking about Megan Thee Stallion’s performance, and it is now the subject of respectability politics discussions on timelines. Dressed in a blue pantsuit that fit her to perfection, flanked by her background dancers, the Houston rapper hit the stage to perform a medley of hit records while performing the same dance routines fans who have attended her tour have seen.
Respectability Politics Takes Centerstage In The Social Media DiscussionFollowing the performance, people have accused VP Harris’ campaign of “pandering” and also called Thee Stallion’s performance distasteful and inappropriate for a political rally. “All the Democratic Party feels like they have to do is have someone shake ass on the stage to get bp’s vote. Ghetto!” one person on Twitter, formerly X, wrote. Jason Lee, a man who makes a living off spreading gossip, mainly about Black people in the entertainment industry, also did not like the Houston rapper’s performance, somehow equating it to Trump having rappers at his rally. Bruh. X has been dragging Lee for his comment about Thee Stallion situation, calling him out for giving Jonathan Majors a “Perseverance Award.”
Are People Missing The Point In Focusing On Megan Thee Stallion’s Performance?For those complaining about Megan Thee Stallion’s performance and claiming the rally was a “missed opportunity” to focus on policy, one post from a user on X perfectly shut that argument down. “The Harris campaign will use many methods to cast as wide a net as possible for potential voters. Some will appeal to you and some won’t. That’s fine. But please don’t get all “We want policy, not twerking!!!” when the policy was right there. Before and after that performance,” the tweet read. Proud K-Hive member and popular social media political commentator 2RawTooReal also had time for those using Megan Thee Stallion’s performance to drag down Harris’ rally. Honestly, the Harris campaign knew what they were getting by asking Megan Thee Stallion to perform at the rally. Also, Thee Stallion is out here doing the work, talking about issues like body autonomy and helping the people of her home state. Just saying. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.
