X Drags Megyn Kelly Over HBCU Comment
Megyn Kelly Sheds Salty White Tears Over HBCU Shout-Out At DNC, X Gives Her A History Lesson
Democratic National Convention, Sen. Laphonza Butler (D-CA) kicked off her speech by noting that she and Vice President Kamala Harris “share a lot in common,” specifically, the fact that they “both graduated from historically Black colleges.” Butler’s show of HBCU love to Harris was a pretty uncontroversial thing if you ask Black people since we tend to be pretty well-accustomed to the pride HBCU alumni take in their alma mater. To us, the nod to HBCUs by Butler, who attended Jackson State University, was simply a good look for the culture on the national political stage. But to white and fragile America’s favorite Karbon Kopy Karen, Megyn Kelly, what Butler said was a clear affront to white people.During the first night of the
“Laphonza Butler spkg – (she filled Feinstein’s seat) – celebrating that she and Harris both graduated from historically black colleges. Imagine the white person up there: I’m proud to tell you I went to a mostly white university!” Kelly tweeted. Now, no one should have needed to point out to Kelly that HBCUs only ever existed because white people didn’t want Black people learning in the same classrooms as them, just as no one should have to point out that “White History Month” isn’t a thing because, in America, white history is celebrated by default the other 11 months of the year. Of course, like the rest of white conservative America, Kelly ignores America’s racist history, which is why she once defended blackface and claimed it’s not racist. Kelly also ignores her own hypocrisy, which is why she thinks a shout-out to HBCUs is racist, but she didn’t think it was racist when she insisted that Jesus and Santa Claus are white and should only be depicted as white. Instead of utilizing a smidgeon of common sense, Kelly set herself up to get dragged by the fine folks on X, most of whom offered her the history lesson she shouldn’t have needed. Check out the reactions below.
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
