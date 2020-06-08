Mitt Romney Marched With Black Lives Matter Protesters, Bunker Burger POTUS Is Big Mad

First things first, despite some L’s, Mitt Romney is still a savvy politician. But it was nevertheless surprising to many that the current Senator from Utah was out marching with Black Lives Matters protesters yesterday (June 8) in Washington.

Of course, Romney made sure to document the moment via social media, actually tweeting “Black Lives Matter” with a pair of pics from the protest—he reportedly marched with evangelical Christians along Pennsylvania Avenue.

“Peaceful protests underscore the urgency of addressing injustices,” Romney told the Washington Post. “But violence drowns the message of the protesters and mocks the principles of justice.”

He was also heard saying, ““We need to stand up and say that Black Lives Matter,” during the march.

.@MittRomney is marching with a group of nearly 1,000 Christians to the White House. Here he is on video saying why he’s walking: “… to make sure that people understand that Black Lives Matter” https://t.co/KCxJNchCMs pic.twitter.com/Za0Am2WL8g — Hannah Natanson (@hannah_natanson) June 7, 2020

To reiterate that he’s always been about that protest life, Romney shared a pic of his father protesting for Civil Rights in Detroit in the 1960s.

This is my father, George Romney, participating in a Civil Rights march in the Detroit suburbs during the late 1960s—“Force alone will not eliminate riots,” he said. “We must eliminate the problems from which they stem.” pic.twitter.com/SzrcAyfPD8 — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) June 6, 2020

Right on cue, the man squatting in the White House took to Twitter to try to slander Romney. He only did a job of demonstrating more of his petty. We still must remind y’all that Romney still tried to politic with Cheeto before.

Tremendous sincerity, what a guy. Hard to believe, with this kind of political talent, his numbers would “tank” so badly in Utah! https://t.co/KqHsHmSRKo — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2020

While Romney received some careful praise for stating the obvious, many people aren’t taking their eye off the jig. Peep some of the varied reactions below.