NBC Drops Host Known For Racists Remarks After She Made Racist Remark

Megyn Kelly is officially out at NBC. After massive blowback from her pro-blackface segment, NBC has cut ties with the host with a history of making racist remarks, for making a racist remark.

Go figure.

JUST IN: NBC News spokesperson: “Megyn Kelly Today is not returning. Next week, the 9 a.m. hour will be hosted by other TODAY co-anchors.” — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 26, 2018

Today (Oct. 26), NBC announced the 47-year-old who just learned blackface is offensive will not be returning to Megyn Kelly Today, and there will be a different host come Monday’s show. How much the of reportedly $69M she is due she will receive is getting worked out.

Like we’ve pointed out before, Megyn Kelly is the same person who took issue with a Black Santa Claus and stressed that he is definitely white.

Flash forward to 2018, and surprise, Kelly acted like “what’s the big deal?” about blackface.

NBC could have save themselves a gang of money by not feeding the trolls. See Twitter reactions to Kelly’s ouster on the flip

—

Photo: WENN.com