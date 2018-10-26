NBC Drops Host Known For Racists Remarks After She Made Racist Remark

Megyn Kelly is officially out at NBC. After massive blowback from her pro-blackface segment, NBC has cut ties with the host with a history of making racist remarks, for making a racist remark.
Go figure.
Today (Oct. 26), NBC announced the 47-year-old who just learned blackface is offensive will not be returning to Megyn Kelly Today, and there will be a different host come Monday’s show. How much the of reportedly $69M she is due she will receive is getting worked out.
Like we’ve pointed out before, Megyn Kelly is the same person who took issue with a Black Santa Claus and stressed that he is definitely white.
Flash forward to 2018, and surprise, Kelly acted like “what’s the big deal?” about blackface.
NBC could have save themselves a gang of money by not feeding the trolls. See Twitter reactions to Kelly’s ouster on the flip
Photo: WENN.com