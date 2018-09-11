NFL Players Protest During 2018 Season Opening Games #IMWITHKAP

Even though Colin Kaepernick remains unemployed he continues to carry the cross for the oppressed. Several players chose to demonstrate during the national anthem for the kick off of the 2018-2019 season.
Over the weekend we got to see not only what teams did their preseason homework but which ballers are still woke. Salute to Miami Dolphins wide receivers Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson who both took a knee prior to their 27-20 victory over the Tennessee Titans.
Kap made sure to acknowledge the two via his Instagram account. “My Brothers @kstills and @ithinkisee12 continue to show their unwavering strength by fighting for the oppressed! They have not backed down, even when attacked and intimidated. Their courage will move the world forward! “Love is at the root of our resistance!”✊🏾”.
While no other NFL athletes took the knee, others expressed their views towards the mistreatment of minorities in different ways. Dolphins defensive end Robert Quinn and San Francisco wide out Marquise Goodwin also took a stance by raising his right fist as a nod to African-American Olympians Tommie Smith and John Carlos who originally made the iconic pose at the 1968 Olympics. Additionally Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey and linebacker Telvin Smith Jr. chose to stand silently on the sidelines during the anthem.
A week ago Nike announced that they had signed Colin Kaepernick as an endorser for the 30th anniversary of their groundbreaking “Just Do It” campaign. In a surprise to many in sports media the National Football League formally responded to the advertisement relaunch. “The National Football League believes in dialogue, understanding and unity. We embrace the role and responsibility of everyone involved with this game to promote meaningful, positive change in our communities,” said Jocelyn Moore, the NFL’s Executive Vice President of Communications and Public Affairs. “The social justice issues that Colin and other professional athletes have raised deserve our attention and action.”
Today (September 10) the former San Francisco 49er confirmed via his social media channels that he will be selling “I Stand With Kap” football jerseys. 20% of the proceeds will go to the Know Your Rights Camp, a no cost program for the youth funded by Colin to “raise awareness on self-empowerment and interacting with law enforcement”.
You can view more photos of the protests below.
Via Deadline
Photo: WENN.com
1. San Francisco 49ers v Minnesota VikingsSource:Getty
MINNEAPOLIS, MN – SEPTEMBER 09: Marquise Goodwin #11 of the San Francisco 49ers raises a fist during the National Anthem before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 9, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images) color image,photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,headshot,sport,two people,american football – sport,nfl,match – sport,minnesota,minneapolis,minnesota vikings,national anthem,fist,san francisco 49ers,marquise goodwin,u.s. bank stadium,nfc west,nfc north
2. Tennessee Titans v Miami DolphinsSource:Getty
MIAMI GARDENS, FL – SEPTEMBER 9: Robert Quinn #94 of the Miami Dolphins raises a fist during the playing of the national anthem prior to the NFL game against the Tennessee Titans on September 9, 2018 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The Dolphins defeated the Titans 27-20. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images) color image,photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,headshot,sport,two people,gulf coast states,american football – sport,nfl,match – sport,miami dolphins,tennessee titans,national anthem,fist,miami gardens,robert quinn – american football player,florida – us state,hard rock stadium
3. Tennessee Titans v Miami DolphinsSource:Getty
MIAMI, FL – SEPTEMBER 09: Receivers Kenny Stills #10 and Albert Wilson #15 of the Miami Dolphins kneel during the National Anthem prior to playing against the Tennessee Titans at Hard Rock Stadium on September 9, 2018 in Miami, Florida. The Dolphins defeated the Titans 27-20 after two rain delays in the longest game in NFL history. (Photo by Marc Serota/Getty Images) color image,photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,sport,large group of people,gulf coast states,american football – sport,nfl,kneeling,miami,miami dolphins,tennessee titans,national anthem,wide receiver – athlete,florida – us state,hard rock stadium,albert wilson – american football player,kenny stills
4. NFL: SEP 09 Titans at DolphinsSource:Getty
MIAMI GARDENS, FL – SEPTEMBER 09: Miami Dolphins Wide Receiver Kenny Stills (10) and Miami Dolphins Wide Receiver Albert Wilson (15) kneel during the singing of the National Anthem during the NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Miami Dolphins on September 9, 2018, at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. (Photo by Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,usa,sport,gulf coast states,american football – sport,nfl,match – sport,kneeling,singing,miami dolphins,tennessee titans,national anthem,miami gardens,wide receiver – athlete,florida – us state,hard rock stadium,albert wilson – american football player,kenny stills