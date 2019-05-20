Pepsi Teams Up With Instagram For New #SummerGram Campaign [Photos]

Summer is quickly approaching and to celebrate the unofficial arrival of the season, Pepsi announced today (May 20) it is teaming up with Instagram for it’s new #SummerGram campaign.

#Summergram campaign as described per press release “is a collection of hundreds of summer-themed Augmented Reality filters and digital stickers on Instagram that will take your summer content to the next level. The filters will feature sayings such as “Tropic Like It’s Hot,” “Turnt Not Burnt,” “Catching Rays,” and “Call Me On My Shell Phone.” That’s not all though, to celebrate the launch Pepsi is unveiling six-story inflatables in Miami, Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York alongside multiple events giving fans a peek at the campaign with DJ Khaled and Chrissy Teigen help kicking things off by hosting an evening celebration in NYC.

New York, NY: “Always Pool Ready” Pepsi #Summergram Flamingo floatie traveling around Manhattan; evening celebration hosted by Chrissy Teigen and set by DJ Khaled

“Always Pool Ready” Pepsi #Summergram Flamingo floatie traveling around Manhattan; evening celebration hosted by Chrissy Teigen and set by DJ Khaled Chicago, IL: “Don’t Worry Beach Happy” Pepsi #Summergram Crab adorning Navy Pier; free public event from 3p.m. – 6p.m. local time

“Don’t Worry Beach Happy” Pepsi #Summergram Crab adorning Navy Pier; free public event from 3p.m. – 6p.m. local time Los Angeles, CA: “Pool Day All Day” Pepsi #Summergram Unicorn floatie traveling from Long Beach to Malibu; free public event at Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier, PepsiCo’s newest entertainment partner in California from 5p.m. – 8p.m. local time

“Pool Day All Day” Pepsi #Summergram Unicorn floatie traveling from Long Beach to Malibu; free public event at Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier, PepsiCo’s newest entertainment partner in California from 5p.m. – 8p.m. local time Miami, FL: “Always Pool Ready” Pepsi #Summergram Flamingo along Biscayne Bay; free public event at Fontainebleau from 5p.m. – 8p.m. local time

Pepsi and Instagram want to help people live their best lives this Summer while doing it for the gram. To gain access to the Augmented-Reality filters, fans can scan an ar code featured across on over 200 million bottles across Pepsi, Diet Pepsi and Pepsi Zero Sugar 20 oz., 16 oz. and 16.9 oz. bottles. #Summergram statements and icons will also appear on 30 million fountain cups, local food retailers, and foodservice partners.

You can check out the six-story floaties in the gallery below.

—

Photo: Pepsi / PepsiCo