Peter Gunz Denies Knocking Up 19-Year-Old With 11th Child, Still Dragged By Twitter

Peter Gunz is not on Love & Hip Hop: New York regularly no more being a member an active member of the creep squad hopping back and forth between his baby mamas Amina and Tara. Now there is a rumor the ridiculously fertile reality star knocked up a 19-year-old girl with his eleventh child circulating on Twitter.

Report: 'LHH: New York' Star Peter Gunz's Younger GF Is Pregnant, Expecting His 11th Child https://t.co/rLabCdPwVZ pic.twitter.com/XtRsxkq3Hk — AceShowbiz (@aceshowbiz) May 28, 2019

Now to be fair to Gunz, he is adamantly denying that baby #11 is on the way calling the rumor “stupid talk” and pointing out he would never sleep with a 19-year-old and not being able to make children. “Would never date a 19-year-old and can’t make a baby if I wanted to.. # stupidtalk.”

Would never date a 19 year old and can’t make a baby if I wanted to.. #stupidtalk — Peter Gunz (@IamPeterGunz) May 29, 2019

But that isn’t stopping Twitter for remembering how ain’t sh*t he really is. The internet clearly missed talking about the former LHHNY cast member on Monday nights and decided to go in on the habitual cheater and baby maker. Now we do believe Gunz, but at the same time, he has lied before about conceiving a child on national television before either. Looks like Cardi B was right the first time when she dragged him during the Love & Hip Hop: NY reunion show.

