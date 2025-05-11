Subscribe
Report: Philly Rapper LGP Qua Allegedly Passed Away

Published on May 11, 2025
According to multiple sources, Philly rapper LGP Qua has allegedly passed away at just 25 years old, and the news has come as a huge shock to the city.
As of now, his passing has not been officially confirmed, and the cause of death is unknown. Fans and the community are heartbroken, especially because Qua was known for spreading positivity and speaking out against violence. Meek Mill took to Instagram to send his condolences, “Killing ambitious young bulls like this on Mother’s Day is a Philly type of thing smfh..”

Qua, whose real name is Qidere Johnson, grew up in North Philly. He got serious about music after spending a short time in jail back in 2016. That experience changed him, and he decided to use his voice to inspire others. He started gaining attention in 2017 when one of his powerful freestyles during Meek Mill’s incarceration went viral. It even caught the attention of big names like Jay-Z and Nas. LGP Qua was known for real, heartfelt tracks like “Stay Woke,” “Reaper,” and “Hungry Before the Bite.” He also worked with Will.i.am on “INSOMNIAC (woke)” and teamed up with Foot Locker on a positive campaign. His upcoming mixtape Voice of the Youth, Vol. I had fans excited to hear more from him. Outside of music, Qua always gave back. He often visited his old school to talk to kids about staying on the right path. Whether the news of his passing is true or not, it’s clear he made a big impact in Philly and beyond. He stood for change, and his message touched a lot of lives.

More news to come as the story develops.

