Puma To Release Capsule Collection Inspired By Emory “Vegas” Jones [Photos]

Emory “Vegas” Jones’ glow up seems to have no end in sight. Puma has crafted a drop based on Jay-Z’s close friend and business partner.

The “Built On Hustle, Based On Style” capsule is a nod to the Maryland native’s evolution as an entrepreneur and style influencer. According to the German brand all the pieces were “designed to meet the intersection of luxury and comfort”.

In the collection are three different footwear silhouettes including a version of the Puma Clyde x Emory Jones but with rose gold logo detailing and matching premium lace tips. Additionally, the RS-0 and RS 100 also get updates via gold and teal accents.

A line of apparel also gets the “Vegas” touch. The Spezial Groove City Track Jacket and matching Spezial Groove City Pants are available in forest green with dusty coral accents. A “Bet on Yourself” t-shirt pays tribute to Emory’s words; both colorways feature the words stitched on the back reminding you to always believe in yourself.

Rounding out the collection are the Route 50 Tee, Simple Fly Tee and Small Town Big City Tee; all showcasing a different piece of Emory’s spirit.

You can shop “Built On Hustle, Based On Style” pieces at Puma. Check out detailed images in the gallery.

Photo: Puma