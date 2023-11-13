X Reacts To Rumors That Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Are Allegedly Expecting Again

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are busy with two young boys and the X streets are ablaze with rumors that the couple is expecting a third child. However, it appears to be largely speculative at the moment as neither Rihanna nor A$AP Rocky has made a public statement regarding the rumor.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, a user by the name of @TweetByThapz shared an older image of Rihanna with the caption reading that the singer, “confirmed that she & Asap Rocky are expecting their 3rd Baby.”

The X platform immediately flagged the message as speculative nothing that the news has not been confirmed, while also noting that the image in the reply was from May of this year.

This hasn’t stopped fans on X from reacting to the news as expected with many making jokes about the prolific baby-making skills of A$AP Rocky considering that the couple’s sons are just a year and change apart. As it often happens on X, the jokes are really over the top and even clever at some intervals.

We’ll certainly keep our eyes and ears open to any developments to this highly speculative story but until Pretty Flacko and Bad Girl actually say something, we’re chalking this up as an attempt to seemingly drum up engagement farming.

