HHW Gaming: Roblox & adidas Link For New In-Game Collaboration

Fashion continues to make its mark in the gaming space thanks to great collaborations, and that continues with adidas teaming up with Roblox.

Roblox is no stranger when upgrading the drip in the game. Since the game’s 2006 inception, big names like LeBron James, Gucci, and Vans have partnered with the popular game. Now it’s adidas’ turn to throw its name in the mix.

The new Roblox collaboration saw adidas launch a series of pop-up shops featuring bespoke outfits and other officially licensed clothing, allowing players to their avatars in adidas signature pieces like the classic tracksuit and other accessories via the Roblox Marketplace.

They will also be featured throughout different Roblox experiences coming soon.

adidas partnership with Roblox will also see the brand work with Roblox’s top creator, Rush Bogin (Rush X), to bring some limited-edition user content to the game.

It will also feature items like adidias Oversized Trefoil Cross-Bodu Bag, Trefoil Crown with Halo, Black Hair with Beanie Headphones, and more.

Players can get their hands on pieces from the Adidas x Rush X collection through a series of drops in the game through December.

Per the sportswear company, the collection is on a first-come-first-serve basis, with the first 10,000 collection packs being available for free. After that, the prices will range from 85 to 500 Robux.

To learn more about the collaboration, head here.

You can see more photos in the gallery.

Photo: adidas / Roblox