Shadow Gets Busy In First Trailer For 'Sonic The Hedgehog 3'

Keanu Reeves’ Shadow Steals The Show In First Trailer For ‘Sonic The Hedgehog 3,’ X Is Losing Its Rings

Published on August 27, 2024
Shadow Gets Busy In First Trailer For 'Sonic The Hedgehog 3'

Source: Paramount Pictures / SEGA / Sonic The Hedgehog 3 / Shadow

FINALLY, the first trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has arrived, and it did not disappoint in building hype for the third film in the Sonic movie trilogy.
Fans have been patiently waiting to get their first glimpse of Shadow in action after his tease at the end of Sonic The Hedgehog 2.
To get fans even more hype for the popular anti-hero, Paramount Studios revealed that Keanu Reeves would lend his signature voice to help bring Shadow The Hedgehog to the big screen. After months of speculation, the first trailer for the film has arrived, and it does not disappoint. In Sonic The Hedgehog 3, Team Sonic, comprised of the titular character, his trusty sidekick Tails, and new buddy Knuckles (Idris Elba), is an official task force working with the government to tackle threats they can’t handle.
Sonic The Hedgehog 3

Source: Paramount Pictures / SEGA / Sonic The Hedgehog 3

The trio of color and extremely fast heroes meet their match in Shadow, who shares a story similar to his blue counterpart’s, but instead of finding a family, he only endures pain and loss. Shadow uses those emotions, plus his impressive abilities, to gain the upper hand on Team Sonic, forcing them to enlist the help of Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey), who now looks like Dr. Eggman more than ever, sporting his signature mustache, big stomach, and bald head.
Sonic The Hedgehog 3

Source: Paramount Pictures / SEGA / Sonic The Hedgehog 3

Since Robotnik can no longer take over the world, he decides to help it, but rest assured, he will be up to some nefarious shenanigans because he meets his long-lost grandfather, Gerald Robotnik.

Sonic The Hedgehog Fans Are Excited

As expected, Sonic The Hedgehog fans are losing their rings after watching the first action-packed trailer for the third highly anticipated film in what has been one of the solid video game movie franchises.
  We hope we also get a Shadow spinoff series. You can catch Keanu Reeves as Shadow in Sonic The Hedgehog 3 when it speeds into theaters on December 20. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

1. Sounds accurate to us

2. A moment indeed

3. Bruh

4. Yes, yes he does

5. LOL

6. Let's goooooooo

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

https://twitter.com/luvdocmd/status/1828419437440942102

