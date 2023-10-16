Beat Face: Shannon Sharpe Makeup Struggle Gets Him Fried On Internet

Shannon Sharpe was just minding his business and offering up his precise takes on sports. However, the NFL Hall of Famer and sports analyst’s makeup was the topic of conversation on Al Gore’s Internet, and not in the positive.
On Monday’s edition of ESPN’s First Take (Oct. 16), there was Shannon Sharpe in some heavy-duty makeup. It was enough that many took note, and started slinging all the jokes.
To his credit, Sharpe took the critique in stride, while hurling the new makeup artist under the bus. “Appreciate the concern over my makeup this morning on @FirstTake. This was her 1st time doing my makeup and it was a little heavy. My appearance is important not as important as my takes. Hopefully, the takes were gr8 as usual. #LipSparringChamp #BestDressed #Espn.“
Unc didn’t have to back up the Greyhound on her like that, though. No worries, she’s still employed.
Regardless, he’s getting these jokes as he’s getting compared to Prince (the Dave Chappelle version) and your rich auntie. The church fan slander is particularly egregious and hilarious.
See some of the best in the gallery.
