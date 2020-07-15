Snoop Dogg & DMX Announced As Next Verzuz Battle, Twitter Says The Dogg Father Will Take X To The Pound

The new Verzuz battle has been announced and fans are already declaring a wipeout.

On Tuesday (Jul 14), Swizz Beatz and Timbaland announced that West Coast Icon Snoop Dogg would be facing off against Ruff Ryder Legend DMX in a “battle of the dogs” for the next matchup.

“The battle of the dogs ‼️‼️‼️ @DMX vs @SnoopDogg 🔥 Wednesday, July 22nd. Watch on our IG or in HD on @AppleMusic. Drinks by @Ciroc. #Verzuz”

“I ain’t got no dogg in this fight ! Yes u do who u got,” Snoop captioned the on Instagram announcing the battle.

Although he’s going head to head against another legend, DMX previously challenged Jay-Z to a Verzuz battle. In May, during an interview with N.O.R.E. for Drink Champs, X revealed he wanted to serve Hov in the matchup.

“I rather go against my arch-nemesis,” DMX previously said, referencing Jay. “You can’t go in the basement and play some records?!… That’s what I’m saying. That’s why it should be done. It’s a celebration. We’re celebrating music. He got some hits, too! He can play ‘Money, Cash, Hoes,’ then I can play ‘Money, Cash, Hoes.”

While the subsequent announcement was met with excitement, many fans began to inquire about the unique pairing before making their predictions–with many declaring Snoop the clear winner.

DMX vs Snoop? I’m going Snoop i fuck wit DMX heavy but snoop the legend — puma (@Puma213) July 15, 2020

Despite Twitter’s questioning of the matchup, the pair up does make sense when you compare the two Hip Hop legends’ biggest hits. DMX will surely revisit classics that showcase his ability to control the crowd with his ferocious delivery, like “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem” and “X Gon’ Give It to Ya,” while Snoop will surely counter with his iconic tracks including “Gin & Juice”, “Nuthin’ but a ‘G’ Thang,” even with Snoop’s extensive catalog it makes the matchup a good one.

Launched in March by Timbaland and Swizz Beatz, Verzuz began as a competition between producers but evolved to include writers and performers. Recently, John Legend and Alicia Keys played it out in a battle of the pianos to celebrate Juneteenth, while other matchups have included T-Pain and Lil Jon, Ludacris and Nelly, Teddy Riley and Babyface, and Jill Scott vs. Erykah Badu.

Snoop Dogg and DMX will face off on July 22 on Instagram or Apple Music.

Check out what Twitter had to say below.