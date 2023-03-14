HHW Gaming: Rumors Hint At Sony Dropping A PS5 In 2024, Video Game Twitter Reacts

Meet Bernard Smalls, better known as Beanz. He is the Men's Lifestyle & Pop Culture writer for Cassius Life plus handles tech and video games for Hip-Hop Wired. Beanz has been with the company since 2019 and has been working as a writer for eight years. His favorite hobbies include video games, of course, and watching a lot of movies, mainly sci-fi. He also moonlights as a photographer in his spare time.

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Sony is celebrating the fact that the PS5 console shortage is all but over, and now there are rumblings that a PS5 Pro is coming.

Spotted on Insider Gaming, Tom Henderson reports that Sony is sticking to the formula it started with the PS4 console and is dropping a PS5 Pro model. Henderson says sources indicate this new model will release sometime later this year.

Henderson notes in his reporting that the rumored PS5 model with the detachable hard drive is not the PS5 Pro model and is still coming sometime later this year and ” will phase out the current PlayStation 5 to cut down on production and shipping costs.”

Per Insider Gaming:

As for what the PS5 specs will entail, details are limited. However, a recently-published patent by PlayStation architect Mark Cerny (spotted by @Onion00048) suggests that Sony Interactive Entertainment is looking to “accelerate” ray tracing performance in video games.

One source tells Henderson that the detachable disc drive is “just the beginning of new hardware coming to PlayStation users this generation.”

We could get a small preview of what Sony is cooking very soon. In a February Gaming Mess Decides podcast episode, Jeff Grub says Sony is planning to host a big PlayStation Showcase “before E3.” Most believe we could finally see more of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, other games on the horizon, and new hardware.

Do We Need A PS5 Pro?

Still, the question remains, do we need a PS5 Pro? There are still plenty of people on this planet who don’t own a PS5, and those who just bought one might be looking at this report wondering if they should have waited.

Again, these are just rumors, and we are going to have to wait to see what Sony is cooking, but make no mistake, Sony is riding a wave of momentum as their console continues to outsell the competition and pumps out great exclusive games like God of War: Ragnarok and Horizon Forbidden West.

In the gallery below, you can see more reactions to Sony possibly hitting us with a PS5 Pro console.

—

Photo: T3 Magazine / Getty