Subscribe
Close
News

'The Acolyte' Done After 1 Season, 'Star Wars' Fans Are BIG MAD

‘The Acolyte’ Is Not Getting A Second Season, Real ‘Star Wars’ Fans Are BIG MAD

Published on August 20, 2024
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

'The Acolyte' Done After 1 Season, 'Star Wars' Fans Are BIG MAD

Source: Lucasfilm Ltd. / Disney+ / The Acolyte

Disney+ took the lightsaber and cut the legs off its latest Star Wars original series, The Acolyte, and fans—well, at least the ones who seriously enjoyed it—are using the force to vent about it.
Following a season finale that promised big things were coming, Deadline exclusively reports that Disney+ is not giving The Acolyte a second season.
The show, starring Amandla Stenberg, Manny Jacinto, and Lee Jung-Jae, highlighted the rise of The Sith, who specializes in using the dark side of the force. It occurred during the High Republic era, 100 years before the first prequel film, Star Wars Episode 1: The Phantom Menace. The show was popular when it first arrived on the streamer and fared well with critics, but it also suffered from review bombing and constant hate due to its diverse cast, which Stenberg had to waste time addressing. 

Per Deadline:

Word of the decision comes more than a month after the eight-episode first season of the series from creator, director, executive producer and showrunner Leslye Headland wrapped its run on Disney+.

The news is not entirely surprising. The Acolyte did OK with critics, with 78% on Rotten Tomatoes, but divided Star Wars fans, which was reflected in its overall viewership.

Driven by interest into the venerable space franchise, The Acolyte got off to a strong start when it launched June 4 with two episodes, generating 4.8M views in its first day on the streamer to rank as the biggest series premiere on Disney+ this year. The tally rose to 11.1 million views globally after five days of streaming. Corroborating Disney’s data, the series made its debut on Nielsen’s Top 10 originals chart in its premiere week at No. 7 (488 million minutes viewed), climbing to No. 6 the following week.

News of the show’s cancellation is sparking serious debate among fans of the franchise on X, formerly Twitter. Many say Disney+ caved to one sect of Star Wars fans who just don’t accept anything new, while others felt the writing was on the wall with The Acolyte.
Welp. At least we can look forward to a second season of Ahsoka and Andor. Until that day arrives, you can see more reactions in the gallery below.

1. Haters

2. Interesting

3. Sounds accurate

4. Yup

5. Hmmmm

6. Exactly

7.

8.

https://twitter.com/MattCovarrubias/status/1825683045191491769

9.

10.

11.

12.

Related Tags

disney plus star wars

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Fanatics Fest NYC 2025

    Kai Cenat Announces Hem "Will Never Be In Another Relationship Again" Following Split From Girlfriend

    Cassius Life
    Tyler Perry x Mario Rodriguez

    Tyler Perry Accused Of Sexual Assault By Second Actor, 'Madea' Mogul's Attorney Slams $77M Lawsuit As A 'Money Grab'

    Bossip
    David Daniel Otunga Jr. and Jennifer Hudson BET Awards 2025 - Red Carpet

    'I Feel The Love': Jennifer Hudson's Son Moves Her To Tears With Song On Christmas As She Celebrates The Holidays With Common

    Bossip
    Wild Card Series - Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game 1

    Jazz Chisholm Jr. Gets Engaged To Ahna Mac & Addresses Haters Slamming Her OnlyFans

    Cassius Life

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close