Target Slammed On Social Media For Ending DEI Goals
Target Under Fire After Ending Diversity Goals In Wake of Felon 47, Donald Trump’s Assault on DEI
kissing Donald Trump’s ring, and companies like Target are using his push to make America white again as an excuse to roll back diversity programs. Following Orange Menace’s executive order calling for the end of diversity, equity, and inclusion programs in the federal government, Target’s discount store chain followed in the footsteps of Walmart and other American companies, which began ending diversity, equity, and inclusion programs.The tech bros are
Target announced it would be making changes to its “Belonging at the Bullseye” strategy along with axing a program that helped Black employees build better careers within the company, improve the shopping experience for Black customers, and promote Black-owned businesses, which all came after the tragic killing of George Floyd in 2020 at the hands of law enforcement. The company claims that it planned on ending its racial program this year, basically trying to say the decision has nothing to do with the conservative backlash against DEI. Target, which has nearly 2,000 stores nationwide and employs more than 400,000 people, is ending the DEI goals it set three years ago. In a memo sent to workers, Kiera Fernandez, Target’s chief community impact and equity officer, described the company’s decisions on DEI as the “next chapter” of its efforts to create “inclusive work and guest environments that welcome all.” “Many years of data, insights, listening, and learning have been shaping this next chapter in our strategy,” Fernandez wrote in the memo shared by Target on Friday. “And as a retailer that serves millions of consumers every day, we understand the importance of staying in step with the evolving external landscape, now and in the future.”
The Social Media FalloutAs expected, the fallout from Target’s decision was instant and immediately led to calls for a boycott. Tabitha Brown, who has partnerships with Target, broke her silence on the matter after followers called on her to end them. In the video, she explained that ending her partnerships wouldn’t be simple. She could be sued for breach of contract, and she could not boycott but still support the Black-owned brands that have deals with the company. Brown also added that if the Black-owned brands don’t sell, companies like Target can use that excuse to pull those products and replace them with other brands. She caught a lot of flack for her video, leading to her to send a follow-up response writing: “Since so many people didn’t watch to the end of my video and have created a false narrative… this is not about me… this is bigger than me. I’m grateful for all the support over the years but if i don’t get it anymore, I OVERSTAND and I’m ok. But it’s bigger than me!” While Target is catching well-deserved flack for their decision, other companies like Apple, Microsoft, Costco, and JP Morgan are doubling down on their DEI initiatives. Longtime activist Rev. Al Sharpton led a “buycott” at Costco after the company said it would not end its DEI initiatives. In the gallery below, you can see reactions to Target and Tabitha Brown speaking out.
