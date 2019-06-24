Teairra Mari Had Four Loko and Vodka In Car When Arrested, Allegedly

The more details are revealed about Teairra Mari’s arrest, the deeper the struggle. Cops found vodka and Four Loko in the three-wheeled car that the Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star was pulled over in after driving through the Queens Midtown Tunnel in NYC.

Reports Page Six:

“Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” star Teairra Mari had vodka and Four Loko in her car when she pulled over for allegedly driving drunk — and was easily spotted because of sparks flying from her missing tire, according to court documents.

Mari, 31, had “watery eyes, a flushed face, and an odor of an alcoholic beverage on her breath,” and was “unsteady on her feet” when she was pulled over following her wild drive in the early hours of Saturday, according to her criminal complaint.

“I was at a restaurant with friends, I had like three glasses of Pinot Grigio,” the reality star, famous for her feud with 50 Cent over a sex tape, told officers after her arrest, according to the document.

However, she later blew a .304 — more than three times the legal limit — and had opened booze in the front passenger seat of her red 2014 Dodge Charger, according to the complaint.

For those who care, the vodka was Ketel One.

It’s been radio silence on Teairra Mari’s socials, so far.