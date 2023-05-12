HHW Gaming: ‘Legend of The Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom’ Restores The Feeling With Midnight Launch Event In NYC

Nature is healing, and the release of what critics and gamers are already deeming Game of The Year, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom, is proof of that.
Remember midnight launch events for video games? Only certain video games are worthy of such events, and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom is one of those games.
Thursday, night, technically Friday, hundreds of fans flocked to the Nintendo NY Store in Rockefeller Center to secure a copy or, if they had plenty of coins, a Collector’s Edition of the highly anticipated game.
To point out how big of a deal this midnight launch was, Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser was in the building and handed out the first copy to an extremely happy David C. from New Jersey.
Also in attendance were The Legend of Zelda lead creatives Eiji Aonuma and Hidemaro Fujibayashi to punctuate the importance of the night.
If you hopped on social media, Tears of The Kingdom is currently the talk of the town, and understandably so. The previous installment, Breath of The Wild, garnered a similar reaction when it was released on the Nintendo Switch.
It’s such a big deal that even XBOX and PlayStation came and sent congratulatory tweets to Nintendo for Tears of The Kingdom’s release.
We just our copy, too, shoutout to Nintendo, so we will also be embarking on Link’s next adventure and sharing our thoughts.
Until then, you can see more photos from the night and reactions to Tears of The Kingdom launch day below.
—
Photo: Business Wire / Getty Images
1. US-ENTERTAINMENT-VIDEO-GAME-ZELDASource:Getty
A customer poses for a photo with Zelda’s character Link after purchasing “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom” during a launch event for the game at a Nintendo store in New York on May 12, 2023. (Photo by Ed JONES / AFP) (Photo by ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images) photography,horizontal,usa,lifestyles,store,launch event,buying,new york state,customer,nintendo,physical position,the kingdom
2. US-ENTERTAINMENT-VIDEO-GAME-ZELDASource:Getty
A customer purchases “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom” during a launch event for the game at a Nintendo store in New York on May 12, 2023. (Photo by Ed JONES / AFP) (Photo by ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images) photography,horizontal,usa,lifestyles,store,launch event,buying,new york state,customer,nintendo,the kingdom
3. US-ENTERTAINMENT-VIDEO-GAME-ZELDASource:Getty
First customer David Castillo wields the Master Sword as he poses for a photo after purchasing “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom” during a launch event for the game at a Nintendo store in New York on May 12, 2023. (Photo by Ed JONES / AFP) (Photo by ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images) photography,horizontal,usa,holding,lifestyles,store,launch event,buying,new york state,customer,nintendo,physical position,sword,the kingdom
4. US-ENTERTAINMENT-VIDEO-GAME-ZELDASource:Getty
First customer David Castillo wields the Master Sword as he poses for a photo after purchasing “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom” during a launch event for the game at a Nintendo store in New York on May 12, 2023. (Photo by Ed JONES / AFP) (Photo by ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images) photography,horizontal,usa,holding,lifestyles,store,launch event,buying,new york state,customer,nintendo,physical position,sword,the kingdom
5. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom NYC Launch EventSource:The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom
In this photo provided by Nintendo of America, Camille Salazar-Hadaway hosts the Launch Event Livestream & Nintendo Treehouse: Live from the Nintendo NY store for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for Nintendo Switch. The game is available now and a direct sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, where players decide their own path through the sprawling landscapes of Hyrule and discover new destinations, dangers, sights and puzzles that require wits and resourcefulness to overcome. nintendo,the legend of zelda: tears of the kingdom
6. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom NYC Launch EventSource:The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom
In this photo provided by Nintendo of America, an excited family purchases The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom during the official midnight launch at the Nintendo NY store in Rockefeller Plaza. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for Nintendo Switch is available now and a direct sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, where players decide their own path through the sprawling landscapes of Hyrule and discover new destinations, dangers, sights and puzzles that require wits and resourcefulness to overcome. nintendo,the legend of zelda: tears of the kingdom
7. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom NYC Launch EventSource:The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom
In this photo provided by Nintendo of America, a double-decker bus themed to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is parked outside of the Nintendo NY store at Rockefeller Plaza to welcome fans to the midnight launch of the game. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for Nintendo Switch is available now and a direct sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, where players decide their own path through the sprawling landscapes of Hyrule and discover new destinations, dangers, sights and puzzles that require wits and resourcefulness to overcome. nintendo,the legend of zelda: tears of the kingdom
8. Understood
9. LOL
10. HA
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
16.
17.
18.
19.
20.
-
Lil Meech & Summer Walker Seemingly Go Public, Celina Powell Hops In The Clout Chasing Chat
-
Pants On Fire: Twitter Declares Jason Lee A Liar After Usher Appears Unscathed
-
Messy Messages: The Fit Mami Airs Out Freddie Gibbs, Calls Him Deadbeat Dad Without A Phone
-
Elon Musk Insists George Washington Was More Than A Slave Owner, Bill Maher Stans
-
Baes & Baddies: Welcome Back To The Ridiculously Thick Do-It-All Queen Persephanii
-
Twitter Loses It After Kevin Gates Posts Live Birth Video
-
BET Uncut Is Not Coming Back; Here's Its 15 Wildest Videos Anyway
-
12 Famous Lesbians Who Married Men, Too