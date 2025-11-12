Subscribe
Close
News

TikTok Star Brenay Kennard AKA @lifeofbrenay Ordered To Pay $1.75M To Ex-Wife Of Manager

Published on November 12, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Brenay Kennard aka @lifeofbrenay

Brenay Kennard, a popular social media figure who amassed millions of followers, was ordered to pay $1.75 million to the ex-wife of her manager, who was married to the woman before his involvement with Kennard. Known as @lifeofbrenay across her socials, Brenay Kennard was accused of splitting up the marriage of her marriage by the ex-wife, citing criminal conversation and alienation of affection.

 

Raleigh outlet WRAL reports that Akira Montague, the ex-wife of Brenay Kennard’s current manager, Tim Montague, accused Kennard of seducing her husband and ending their seven-year union.  Under North Carolina’s “alienation of affection” law, a spouse has the legal right to sue an individual they believe led to the end of a marriage. Ms. Montague said that the affair caused her mental anguish and took her husband away from their children.

Kennard defiantly fired back at Ms. Montague, saying that the marriage was essentially over and that the ex-wife gave her blessing for them to move forward. It was also rumored online that Kennard was married to another man during the affair.

“She gave her consent,” Kennard said. “She said it was okay because she knew her marriage was over with, and it was done.”

The criss-crossed love affair was apparently a hot topic of discussion for much of the past year as Kennard and Montague began publicly displaying their relationship.

On TikTok, Kennard has just under 3 million followers, making her one of the most popular content creators on the platform. She has since deleted her Instagram profile in the wake of the controversy. Kennard is certainly aware of the attention, as her updated Snapchat bio says, “yall messy but come on here.”

On social media, the reactions to Brenay Kennard being ordered to pay Akira Montague $1.75 million are as intense as expected, given the nature of the findings. We’ve got those reactions below.

Photo: @lifeofbrenay / Instagram

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Related Tags

lawsuit North Carolina TikTok
More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - October 28, 2025

WELP! Kombative Kim K 'Pathological Liar' Lambasts Psychics Who Said She'd Pass The Bar Exam--'All F**** Full Of S***!'

Bossip
Super Bowl LV

“I Was Jumped!” Antonio Brown Pleads Not Guilty In Attempted Murder Case

Cassius Life
The Boy Is Mine

Beyoncé Sweetly Supports Kelly Rowland During The 'Boy Is Mine Tour'; Rihanna RIHsurfaces Backstage With Brandy & Monica

Bossip
Pittsburgh Steelers v Los Angeles Chargers - NFL 2025

Highs And Lows: The Biggest Winners (& Losers) Of NFL Season Week 10 And The Importance Of Adjusting

Cassius Life
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Brenay Kennard aka @lifeofbrenay
10 Items
News
BET Awards 2025 - Red Carpet
Trending

Trending

Entertainment
PlayStation 27” Gaming Monitor
Games
Kevin Gates
News
2023 A3C Conference
News
Spelhouse Homecoming Concert 2025
Music
Trending Stories
Giants: Art From The Dean Collection Of Swizz Beatz And Alicia Keys
News

Westside Gunn Hits WWE With A Stone Cold Stunner For Allegedly Kicking Him Out Of Monday Night RAW

Max B
10 Items
Pop Culture

The Wave God Is Free: Max B Finally Released From Prison

Max B
News

Max B Keeps His Head High In One Of His Final Jail Calls Before Release

Joyce Carol Oates & Elon Musk
20 Items
News

Don’t Ask Grok: Author Joyce Carol Oates Made Elon Musk Crash Out Over His Lack Of Culture

Nicki Minaj
2 Items
News

Nicki Minaj’s Trump TikTok Love Has Fans Asking Is She Team MAGA Now??

Prolific Presents The Game "Born To Rap" Listening Event During BET Weekend
News

Adin Ross Accuses Kendrick Lamar Of Abuse, Wack 100 Calls Him Racist

Kate Spade New York & NYLON to Host "Holiday Duo-ets" Celebration
Cardi B

Ice Spice Drops ‘Pretty Privilege’, Fans Claim She’s Sneak Dissing Cardi B

2012 Essence Music Festival - Day 1
News

D’Angelo Fondly Remembered During Star-Studded Funeral In Virginia

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close