‘TopSpin 2K25’ Is A Successful Return To Championship Form For Hangar 13

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

In my preview of Hangar 13’s TopSpin 2K25, I walked away from it, feeling the studio didn’t lose a step despite a 13-year absence. After spending some time with the full game, I can safely say the franchise is still in top form.

With mainstays like NBA 2K (despite its many faults), WWE 2K, which is quickly becoming the definitive wrestling video game experience, and the PGA Tour 2K steadily winning over professional golf enthusiasts. It makes perfect sense for the video game publisher to set its sights on tennis.

Hangar 13’s TopSpin franchise gives 2K an exceptional headstart on tennis video game dominance because the foundation already exists.

TopSpin is already beloved, and fans have been screaming for a new installment in the franchise, so it wasn’t shocking to see the excitement surrounding the announcement of TopSpin’s return.

With 2K behind it, Hangar 13 can now use those same tools that the publisher uses to deliver the damn near close-to-perfect presentation we have come to expect from their sports titles every year.

A Learning Curve That’s Not Too Steep

For those who have played TopSpin for years, returning to the game is like riding a bicycle; you never forget. Like myself, who haven’t touched a tennis game since Sega’s Virtua Tennis franchise (yes, I just aged myself), there can be a bit of a learning curve, but thankfully, it’s not as steep.

Many games offer a tutorial mode that you should dip your toes in but opt to skip, deciding to learn on the fly, but TopSpin 2K25 is one of those games that makes you attend TopSpin Academy.

Thankfully, you got a teacher in professional tennis legend John McEnroe to show you the ropes by taking you through numerous drills, teaching you how to properly utilize the different kinds of shots, how to aim them, where you should be on the court, and of course, timing.

TopSpin Academy is also fun, and there are rewards for attending the tennis school, so I highly recommend you go because it will set you up for tennis greatness.

TopSpin 2K25 Earns A Grand Slam In These Departments

With TopSpin 2K25, Hangar 13 didn’t have to come out the gate swinging. However, they still delivered an extremely solid game because they understood the assignment in several areas.

The game feels exceptional, especially with the PS5 DualSense Controller’s Haptic Controls. Moving side to side, chasing down shots from your opponents, and precisely placing your shots feels so good.

The game beautifully captures playing on different surfaces, whether grass, hard, clay, or artificial grass. It never gets old seeing how the players’ movements change because of the surface you’re playing on and how cool it looks to see your player sliding across the clay to return a difficult shot, perfectly nailing it.

The presentation is on point, with Hangar13 delivering jaw-dropping venues that look incredibly accurate and lively crowds that add to the excitement during matches.

The player models are good, with some exceptions. All the different playstyles from your favorite players are present, especially with Serena Williams and Roger Federer, who did mo-cap for the game. Some players like Andy Murray look a little bit off design-wise, but even NBA 2K, which is the standard, sometimes misses the mark.

MyCAREER is also solid and gets right to the point, putting you on the road to becoming a champion. You have to manage things like your energy to ensure your player doesn’t get hurt, which could result in you missing time and losing ground in the rankings.

If I have any complaints, earning ability points to improve your player’s skills is a grind, but it’s an endeavor worth experiencing.

Final Verdict

TopSpin 2K25 is not a perfect game; it has its issues, but that wasn’t Hangar 13’s goal when bringing this franchise back. The goal was to bring back a solid tennis game that has been missing, and they have easily accomplished that.

The controls feel amazing, the presentation is on point, and there is a stacked roster of your favorite pros from the past and present, a solid MyCAREER mode, and a content roadmap that should keep you coming back to play.

I didn’t get to use the game’s three online gameplay modes, so I can’t personally opine on them, but based on other reviewers’ thoughts, it’s solid. Like other sports games online, a solid internet connection is necessary to ensure gameplay that won’t hampered by extreme lag leading to unfair results.

There is also no way to invite your friends to play with you at launch, so you have to stick with matching up with randoms, which is a bummer.

It also was a letdown that the MyPLAYER creator is lackluster, especially because games like NBA 2K and WWE 2K have in-depth character creation tools, so maybe we can expect that in the next installment.

Despite its barebones offerings in game modes and other shortcomings, TopSpin 2K25 is a great return to form for Hangar 13. It delivers a good tennis video game that fans have been clamoring for, and with that, it’s game, set, and match for the studio.

TopSpin 2K25 features four editions of the game: Standard Edition, Standard Cross-Gen Edition, Deluxe Edition, and Grand Slam Edition.

The Standard Edition and Standard Cross-Gen Edition launch Friday, April 26, 2024; Deluxe and Grand Slam Edition owners get three days of early access.

*PS5 review key provided for use by 2K*