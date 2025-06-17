Tucker Carlson & Steven Bannon Bash Fox News, Calls It A “Propaganda” Network

Fox News was once considered the hub of all conservative media and a favorite network of President Donald Trump and his acolytes. Tucker Carlson, a former Fox News host, invited Trump ally Steve Bannon to his program, with both framing the networking as pushing propaganda to its viewers.

Carlson invited Bannon to his eponymously named program, and the pair spoke on President Donald Trump’s second term, the political climate in America, and the burgeoning conflict between Iran and Israel. They opened up the show discussing Trump’s policies, centering much of their critique on how the administration is handling the situation in the Middle East.

Much of their conversation meanders about and centers on Israel and the state of affairs regarding domestic unrest under the Trump administration early on, but around the 7:00-minute mark, Carlson aims Fox News with Bannon adding in similar criticism.

“I never criticize Fox because they were so kind to me,” Carlson said. “But they are playing a central role in the propaganda operation here.”

Bannon seized upon this moment after Carlson shared that he helped push the narrative surrounding the Iraq War, which seemed to rankle Bannon and caused him to launch into a further examination of the media’s role in the conflict and its perception stateside.

“An epic, failed war. We were lied to about everything,” Bannon fired back. “ Because if you remember, at first, the American people supported it, given the information they were given. Then later, they realized that, hey, not only was the initial predicate for this a lie, all the updates were kind of a lie. We really weren’t winning.”

Carlson and Bannon continued to take hits at Fox News for pushing a pro-war agenda under Trump’s watch, later turning their attention to so-called “Never Trumpers” surrounding the president and holding jobs in the current administration.

On X, reactions to Tucker Carlson and Steven Bannon’s comments appeared, and we’ve posted some below.

Photo: Erik McGregor / Getty