Should Be A National Holiday: Twitter Celebrates The Goat Jay-Z’s 49th Birthday With #HovDay

In case you live under a rock, December 4 is an unofficial holiday because of the fact the greatest rapper alive (debate your Uncle) Shawn Corey Carter aka Jay-Z was born today. Twitter had time and celebrated one of Hip-Hop’s most decorated flame spitters turning 49-years-old on this day.

You would be hardpressed not to see anything Jay-Z related float down your timelines. Pictures of Hov, his best verses and whatever you can think of associated with Marcy Projects own is in abundance today and rightfully so. It’s quite fitting today we are celebrating the rapper once again after his instantly iconic verse on the track “What’s Free” off Meek Mill’s latest album Championships had rap fans in awe that a 48-year-old rapper at the time is still running circles around these younger rappers.

But we won’t dare say Hip-Hop is just a young man’s sport here cause ageism in the genre needs to stop, and Hov isn’t the only veteran rapper in the game. But you also gotta admit its quite amazing he can still grow a full of head of hair as well. We know Jay doesn’t hop on his Twitter often, but we wouldn’t be shocked if he is indeed soaking in all of the love he is receiving right now.

So while you are currently indulging in Jay-Z’s incredible music catalog via whatever streaming service (better be Tidal) hit the gallery below to see how Hov fans celebrated the world’s as well your favorite rapper’s favorite rapper below.

—

Photo: Bernard Smalls / iOne Digital