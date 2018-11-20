Lock HER Up: Ivanka Trump Caught Using Personal Email For Government Business, Slander Commences

Oh, the irony is what many Americans are screaming after the orange menace, Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump got caught doing exactly what he attacked Hillary Clinton vigorously about at his racist rallies.

Hillary Clinton has to be somewhere laughing right now.

The Washington Post broke the story late Monday afternoon of the First Daughter’s improper use of her personal email. Immediately social media screamed hypocrisy because along with Russian’s interference, Hillary’s emails were one of the reasons some voters found Clinton untrustworthy despite being cleared of wrongdoing. Add that to the fact that while he was a candidate at the time, Donald Trump loved bringing up Hillary’s emails at his rallies which immediately sparked lock her up chants from his Caucasian crowds.

After the news broke Political Twitter immediately wonder how Trump would respond to the fact his own daughter and Senior Advisor is guilty of the same ridiculousness. Would he request that an investigation into his own daughter’s be opened? Chances are slim of him doing the right thing but now that Democrats have the house you can bet they are chomping at the bits to bring Ivanka before them.

During his despicable campaign Trump promised to drain the swamp in Washington but since stepping into The White House has managed to fill it with even more creatures. This latest scandal follows Trump’s refusal to follow smartphone protocol allowing the Chinese and Russians to listen in on his calls.

You can hit the gallery below to see the response to Ivanka and her emails below.

—

Photo: The Washington Post / Getty