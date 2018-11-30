‘Daredevil’ The Latest Victim of The Netflix Snap, Fans Voice Their Frustration

Another Marvel/Netflix original show bites the dust. After the premiere of its third season, Daredevil was rumored to be next in line to be canceled. Yesterday the streaming service confirmed the news that the man without fear will not be returning for a fourth season.

Dread it. Run from it. Destiny still arrives.

Those were the words of the mad titan Thanos issued to Thor, Loki, and Hulk before he all issued them the fade. It would seem Netflix was telling its Marvel shows the same damn thing. While the cancelations of Luke Cage and Iron Fist stung a little, this one felt like a punch in the gut.

No one really believed the streaming giant would pull the plug on the Charlie Cox led show especially after well-received season 3. Fans of the show reacted immediately with sorrow, confusion, and anger calling Netflix greedy and questioning how shows like 13 Reasons Why can still exist but Daredevil gets canceled?

It’s a legitimate question, but we may never learn the answer. With all of The Defenders seemingly getting the ax one by one leaving only Jessica Jones and The Punisher. Both shows are slated for new seasons but that could all change, and it looks like their cancelations are inevitable.

There is still hope that all of the shows will end up on Disney’s new streaming service but that is still a longshot. Hey maybe they can all end up in the MCU now, there is still hope for that as well. This one still hurts, and we just got Bullseye and the Kingpin back. You can peep all of the fallout from Daredevil being canceled in the gallery below.

—

Photo: Netflix