Van Jones Cooked On X For Emotional Election Day Analysis

Published on November 6, 2024
Invest Fest 2024 Van Jones was one of several political commentators who took to the airwaves to deliver their thoughts about the results of Election Day, most especially the race between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris. In his analysis, Van Jones was rendered emotional as he explained how a Trump presidency might not bode well for some, sparking some on X to take shots at the pundit. Van Jones, 56, was on CNN after the results were largely confirmed and declaring Donald Trump the winner of the presidential race. Jones, speaking to the concerns of those who might feel vulnerable under Trump’s leadership, expressed what many Americans might be feeling and got choked up along the way.

"There are going to be people tomorrow who are going to be handing clothes at the dry cleaners to people who don't have papers. There are going to be people who are going to be cleaning your teeth tomorrow who don't have papers. And they are terrified tonight," Jones said. In regards to Black women, who largely rallied around Vice President Harris, Jones examined their emotional state. "They thought tomorrow morning they were going to walk out with their shoulders back a little bit, maybe be able to breathe for the first time, and feel like they belong someplace. They did everything that they knew how to do, and it's going to be harder than it should be tomorrow for them to hold their heads up, and they're not the only people who are hurting tonight," Jones continued. Toward the end of his breakdown of the election, Jones, audibly choked up, said, "It's people who woke up this morning with a dream and are going to bed with a nightmare." On X, Van Jones has become a target of critique over his emotional takes and today is no different.

Election Day van jones

