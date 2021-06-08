Vice President Kamala Harris Seemingly Gets Testy With Lester Holt, Twitter Reacts

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Vice President Kamala Harris sat down with veteran journalist Lester Holt for an interview that will air exclusively this evening (June 8) on NBC Nightly News. A clip of the chat was teased today on the TODAY show, and many on Twitter are reacting to the seemingly chilling tone Vice President Harris used with Holt and have plenty to say about the exchange.

Holt, one of the leading journalists and a trailblazer in his field himself, spoke with Harris from Guatemala which she visited, marking it the first international trip of her tenure as vice president. The trip is in support of addressing the issue of migrants coming to the United States in droves and other related concerns around immigration.

During the clip, Holt asks if Harris has any plans to visit the border. Concerns around the border have mounted since the previous administration’s hard push to build a wall between the United States and Mexico and remains a contentious matter with immigration activists.

Harris’ reply to Holt’s question came across to some as flippant, although it could be stated that the vice president was just speaking normally and there could be a potential for overreaction.

Holt, doubling down on the question to firm up the point that Harris herself has not been to the border to witness the situation up close appeared to strike too close, thus the vice president firing back saying she hasn’t visited Europe since taking office and pushed back on Holt’s questioning before moving on.

Critics of Harris have used this brief clip to stir up some dust while others are making their own observations. We’ve scoured Twitter with reactions from all sides and they can be viewed below.

Photo: Getty