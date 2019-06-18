North Carolina Pool Bans Dreadlocks, Weaves & Baggy Pants, Say Rules Not Racist

Just to make sure we’re all on the same page, the year is 2019 and folks in the Southern United States still can’t admit to being racists. A pool in North Carolina posted a series of rules to its Facebook page banning dreadlocks, weaves, and baggy pants but the owner of the pool and his wife swear they don’t have a racist bone in their body.

Local outlet ABC11.com reports:

The Outdoor Recreation Center of Wendell, which charges a one-time $100 registration fee plus daily $6 admission, has since deleted the guidelines for using the pool from its Facebook page.

John Freeman, who co-owns the swimming pool on Wendell Blvd. with his wife Teresa, told ABC11 on Monday that he didn’t understand the attention around his rules – which have been posted inside the pool office on the property for the last six years.

Number seven on the list of 14 rules states, “No baggy pants, no dread-locks/weaves/extensions or revealing clothes will be permitted or you will be asked to leave.”

Freeman said Teresa would have been the one to post a picture of the guidelines to the ORC’s Facebook page.

The ORC has since deleted the post, but social media users are calling the pool ‘racist,’ posting screen grabs of the guidelines in the comments on the ORC’s Facebook page.

As the outlet notes, Freeman is considering legal action against those making claims of racism against him and his wife.

We hate to break it to you, John Freeman, but your rules target and exclude an entire group of people and culture, thus it looks like you just might be at least a tiny bit racist.

Wendell pool owner says he’s considering legal action against social media users blasting the pool for ‘racist’ rule banning baggy pants, dreadlocks/weaves/extensions. @ABC11_WTVD #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/8lKVyIP2jN — Andrea Blanford (@AndreaABC11) June 17, 2019

