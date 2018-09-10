Woke Twitter Slams Blatantly Racist, Sexist Serena Williams Cartoon

It’s nothing like a strong Black woman asserting herself to get the racists, and sexists, foaming at the mouth. In this case, it’s an Australian cartoonist who created a highly offensive depiction of Serena Williams.

Everything about the caricature is problematic, from Serena made to look like a red-lipped Sambo to the Haitian and Japanese player Naomi Osaka being depicted as a tiny white girl.

Nevertheless, cartoonist Mark Knight tweeted it out like he wanted a cookie for his racist efforts. Twitter immediately spotted the white hooded jig, and has been calling out the wanton racism ever since.

