Ye Again: 7 Things We Learned from Kanye West on TMZ

In the past few days, Kanye West has once again found himself alienating his fans, anti-Trumpers and morally just people in general by going on his Make America Great Again trip and caping for Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live and then stating that the 13th Amendment should be abolished.



And just when you thought it couldn’t get worse, like Donald Trump has taught over these two long years, it definitely can. Sitting down with TMZ’s Harvey Levin to talk about his latest controversial actions, Kanye West doubles down like Cheeto and adds more fuel to the fire that’s burning up the support he garnered over the decade. All after famously stating that George Bush “doesn’t care about Black people.”

Talking about why he supports Donald Trump, what the MAGA hat means to him and trying to set up a meeting between Colin Kaepernick and Donald Trump, Kanye West clearly appears like he’s off his rocker and in denial about everyday life. Yup, he’s a Trumpian.

Here are the 7 things we learned from Kanye West on TMZ.