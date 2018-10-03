Ye Again: 7 Things We Learned from Kanye West on TMZ

In the past few days, Kanye West has once again found himself alienating his fans, anti-Trumpers and morally just people in general by going on his Make America Great Again trip and caping for Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live and then stating that the 13th Amendment should be abolished.
And just when you thought it couldn’t get worse, like Donald Trump has taught over these two long years, it definitely can. Sitting down with TMZ’s Harvey Levin to talk about his latest controversial actions, Kanye West doubles down like Cheeto and adds more fuel to the fire that’s burning up the support he garnered over the decade. All after famously stating that George Bush “doesn’t care about Black people.”
Talking about why he supports Donald Trump, what the MAGA hat means to him and trying to set up a meeting between Colin Kaepernick and Donald Trump, Kanye West clearly appears like he’s off his rocker and in denial about everyday life. Yup, he’s a Trumpian.
Here are the 7 things we learned from Kanye West on TMZ.
1. Being Bullied
Kanye says he wasn’t bullied by the SNL staff (though they didn’t wanna get on stage with him while he had the hat on) but says he was bullied by people close to him who oppose him wearing the hat. That being said he says that Lorne Michaels promised Kanye that he’d host an episode of SNL this year and Ye says he’s excited because “I’m so funny.”
2. 13th Amendment
Kanye says he “misspoke” when he said the 13th amendment should be “abolished.” He meant to say it should be “mended.” He says he has an issue with prisons exploiting prisoners as cheap labor and that’s where his problem with the 13th amendment stems from. He feels there should be a group of “super knowledgeable people that come from all cultures that then make the amendments on our constitution.” He still wasn’t clear on what exact changes he wants made to the 13th amendment btw.
3. African-America?
Kanye says he doesn’t know why Black people are called “African-Americans” because he’s never seen Africa-America. “I saw Latin America. I’ve never seen an Africa-America. But for now until we decide what we will call our culture, we’ll call ourselves African-Americans or Black for now.” Um, ok?
4. My MAGA Hat
Kanye feels that through Hip-Hop’s history of making anything negative a positive (N-word, B-word, etc.), he can take Donald Trump’s MAGA hat and apparently make it something that isn’t racist saying “It doesn’t stand for that for me.” When asked if that then means that him wearing the hat doesn’t necessarily mean he supports Donald Trump, Ye once again jumped out the window stating, “I am American and I support and give my ideas and support and brilliance to whoever ends up in office. That’s my stance as an American. I support our president, bottom line no matter who they are.” As for what the hat means to Kanye West, “This represents ‘y’all can’t bully me!’” and then went on to list his child prodigy accomplishments and how child prodigies get bullied. Somehow the hat even represents “masculine energy.” He’s gone full Trumpian, y’all.
5. Colin Kaepernick
Looking to take things to another level, Kanye even says he wants to set up a meeting between Colin Kaepernick and Donald Trump so “we can remove that ‘sons of bitches’ statement and we can be on the same page.” Word? Not sure Kap would go for such a meeting.
6. Aftermath of Donald Trump
Asked if he thinks Donald Trump can do serious damage to minorities and women by the time he’s done running the country, Kanye says “The universe is on our side and things will be better.” Nah, b.
7. Yandhi
As for that Yandhi album that was supposed to drop this past weekend, Kanye says that he didn’t finish it and because someone on his team said that it was “so good” that he continued to build around it more. He also credits “Alien Ye” for being off his meds, working out and being “a God” who’s decided to go to Africa to continue to record for the delay. He also plans on recording outside so we can hear nature before ultimately dropping the album on Black Friday, November 23rd.
8. Chicago
This makes it 8 but we had to point that Ye was very excited when talking about all the work he is doing to help out his Chicago hometown. No one can be mad at that.