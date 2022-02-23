YE FKA Kanye West Hosts Live ‘DONDA 2’ Listening Event, Twitter Remarks On Technical Difficulties #DONDA2

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Ye, FKA Kanye West, teased for weeks that his highly anticipated follow-up to the DONDA album would be available on Feb. 22, but the time came and went without a proper drop. However, the Chicago superstar hosted a lavish listening event in Miami for DONDA 2 on Tuesday but Twitter observed a number of technical difficulties which prompted a flurry of responses on the social media network.

The event was another big production number of Ye, full of all the theatrics we’ve come to expect from the visionary producer and entertainer. While the album isn’t available via Ye’s Steam Player device as of this writing, much of Ye’s in-the-moment style of presentation was evident across the album as it opened with a soundbite from his estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

Ye also sampled Vice President Kamala Harris’ viral “We Did It, Joe” phone call to President Joe Biden after it was announced the running mates would ascend to the White House. The album also has a posthumous verse from XXXTentacion, and Travis Scott reemerged to the live stage for the track “Pablo.”

The event was live streamed via Amazon Music’s Twitch channel but it wasn’t without its issues. Fivio Foreign, one of the featured guests, seemingly had issues hearing himself during the performance and there were other glitches with Ye’s sound. During one moment in the set, Ye tossed his microphone at the soundboard engineers running audio for the event.

Ye’s primary mode of communication these days has been Instagram, and there’s no footage of last night’s performance on the page. Instead, Ye flooded the page with images of what appears to be a collaboration between Balenciaga and GAP.

On Twitter, the reactions to DONDA 2’s live stream are in and we’ve got them listed out below.

Photo: Getty