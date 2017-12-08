Racked Up: Meet Boobielicous & Sultry Bronze Beauty ShayLiving

We don’t know much about the sultry ShayLiving, but what we can tell you is that the Instagram beauty is well beyond being easy on the eyes. The top-heavy and slim-framed ShayLiving is our latest Baes & Baddies entry and as you’ll see below, there’s a couple of reasons for that.
While much of ShayLiving’s page is filled with her in various poses and flattering outfits, she also manages to share some insight on world issues, most notably the craziness happening with the so-called slave trade in Libya and standing up for equal rights for women. Salute her for that.
But we know why you’re here so let us step aside so that you can take a look at the stunning ShayLiving below and on the following pages.
—
Photo: Instagram/@ShayLiving