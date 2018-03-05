ForTheCulture: Salma Hayek Wore Gucci By Dapper Dan To Oscars Party

Dapper Dan continues to win in 2018. One of his pieces was worn to an a-list Academy Award affair.
Actress Salma Hayek stunned on the red carpet at an Oscar’s after party with a custom two-piece ensemble. The tailor’s signature work was evident on the rose gold outfit which featured Gucci’s “GG” monogramming throughout and Dan’s logo on the back.
Dan took his official Instagram account use this crowning achievement to inspire other dreamers. “It is important because they know that my story is their story, and that if someone of Salma’s stature would wear something of mine, then they, too, can be a designer. #Harlem”
@SalmaHayek wore the most important outfit of the night. It wasn’t because she is absolutely stunning—because she is. It wasn’t because it was the best outfit of the night—because it wasn’t. It’s not because it was @Gucci, nor is it because it was made by #DapperDan. No. It was the most important because it sent a message to my pen pals in the favelas of Brazil, and in Soweto, South Africa, and in every ghetto in the world where people are trying to find a way to “make it from The Corner to the rest of the world.” It is important because they know that my story is their story, and that if someone of Salma’s stature would wear something of mine, then they, too, can be a designer. #Harlem
In the 1980’s Mr. Day crafted clothing and accessories using the logos of luxury fashion houses only to be shut down due to copyright infringement.
Last year Gucci was caught red-handed swagger jacking one of his designs which led to the two parties collaborating on an advertising campaign and an appointment only retail location in Harlem.
Consider the Frida actress is one of the biggest names in Hollywood this is a huge win for Hip-Hop. More photos on the flip.
Photo: Taylor Hill / FilmMagic