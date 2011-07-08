Jay-Z Begins Work On New Album, Admits J. Cole And Jay Electronica Are Competition

Jay-Z Starts Work On Next Solo Album

As earlier reported, Jay-Z had a listening session for Watch The Throne yesterday but also played some music from his next solo effort for journalists.

Though he’s only two songs in, Hov claims he’s never had two records completed this early before a project was due.

“I know exactly the tone and the whole feel of the [next] album. Its different. Its not weird,” said Jay. He went on to exclaim, “They are really f**king good. I can tell you that.”

When a reporter asked if his album would precede the debuts of his artists, J. Cole and Jay Electronica, The Roc Nation CEO responded playfully, “Hopefully…I don’t play that. We all competing for the same mind share. J. Cole and Jay Electronica are both making inspiring music.”

It’s already been noted that Frank Ocean will make an appearance on the new disc that doesn’t have a title or a release date but Jay cites Watch The Throne as his inspiration.