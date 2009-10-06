Rappers Rally for Shyne’s Release Today

All hoods alike can stand in praise as rapper Shyne has served his time for the state and is set to be released today after facing a potential 10-year bid for a shooting back in 1999. Eight years have passed since the cell closed behind the rapper, but now he will make his return to civilization.

New York seems to be buzzing over the release of their comrade as some rappers have publicly announced their feelings towards Shyne as they welcome him back home.

“Somebody gettin outta jail is like a Hood Holiday…,” Fab wrote. “Welcome Home Shyne Po… Brooklyn Love.” (Fabolous’ Twitter) “welcome home to my flatbush comrad shyne po!!!” (Red Cafe’s Twitter)

The love stretches outside of the New York area as others have also expressed their happiness as it pertains to the rapper finally being released from the prison system to return amongst the living.

“shyne got out today…its gonna be a wonderful day,” he wrote. (Wale’s Twitter)

Although a troubled past may have some in belief that there is tension between the two, Diddy has stated that he is happy that the rapper will finally be able to come home and also added that the two have spoken with one another. Although no potential re-signing has been in discussion, Combs’ is more than confident that his former artist has some heat, not that kind, waiting while he has had such extensive time to himself while confined.

As reported, the rapper will still have certain restrictions placed on him as he will receive two-and-a-half years of post-release supervision/parole. Now known as Moses Levi after making the transition to Judaism, there is but one hurdle left for him to climb.

Time in the cell must have served as ample ammunition for the rapper as talks have already begun in relation to his return to the rap game. Although rumors have been dismissed of him joining Jay-Z on Roc Nation, a third album titled Godfather Exhumed is in the works. Welcome Home Shyne.