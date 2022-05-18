HHW Gaming: 3 New PS5 Console Covers Are Dropping In June

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Your boring white console is getting some more flavor with the addition of these new PS5 console covers. But it will cost you some coins.

PlayStation has three new PS5 console covers — Starlight Blue, Galactic Purple, and Nova Pink — arriving June 17, announcing they are available for pre-order on PlayStation Direct.

The three new colors join the Cosmic Red and Midnight Black console covers previously released alongside the DualSense Controllers in the vibrant galaxy color options.

Last year, PlayStation announced the color options but only released the Cosmic Red and Midnight Black plates.

After the PS5 hit shelves, PlayStation obviously intended to allow users to change the plates because they could be easily taken off.

Third-party companies like Dbrand quickly released matte PS5 covers, but Sony deaded that with by threatening to take legal action against the company. Dbrand did eventually release another set of custom plates.

PlayStation has slowly rolled out its customization suite that we expect will expand beyond the currently available six color options.

The color options are a cool touch, but we would love to see plates that feature themes from particular games like God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn: Forbidden West, or Marvel’s Spider-Man.

For now, users can just mix the plates if they want their PS5 console to stand out truly. But, at $54.99, that idea is pretty expensive.

This news will probably piss off people who are STILL having a hard time finding a PS5 console. You understandably don’t want to hear about how PlayStation makes custom plates instead of consoles.

Anyway, do these color plates get you excited for those who are fortunate to own a PS5? What would you like to see PlayStation do with future custom plate sets? Let us know in the comment section below.

Photo: PlayStation / PS5 Cover Plates