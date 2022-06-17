Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Head Back To Court As Kardashian Kourt Kosts Kumulate

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

It appears that Blac Chyna will actually have her day in court–again– against the Kardashians, but this time it will be to face off against her ex-fiance, Rob.

According to TMZ, on Thursday (Jun 16) Rob Kardashian’s disputed claim he reached a binding settlement agreement with Chyna to end her “revenge porn” lawsuit was rejected by a Los Angeles judge.

The ruling gives Chyna a small victory as her case regarding the allegation that ex, Rob Kardashian, illegally posted private naked photos of her on Instagram in July 2017 is going full steam ahead toward jury selection, which is set to begin Monday in a public civil trial. Insider reports, that in the June filings, Kardashian’s lawyers claimed that a settlement was tentatively reached by email on May 23, when Rob K. and Chyna agreed that he would help her get removed as a defendant in a separate case the former couple is facing involving Chyna’s former boyfriend, Justin Jones, against the pair for disclosure of private information; and according to the filings, the agreement said that Kardashian would settle with Jones without Chyna having to pay for the settlement.

Despite the alleged agreement, Judge Gregory Alarcon rejected a motion from Kardashian’s team that would have enforced settlement terms negotiated by the lawyers, meaning that the case will now move to trial unless a last-minute settlement is reached over the weekend.

The win in the case against the father of her daughter, Dream, isn’t the only one Blac Chyna is hoping to receive after her lawyers filed a motion accusing the Kardashian sisters of trying bankrupt their client by attempting to enforce that she pay for their legal fees totaling $391,000.

Lynne Ciani, who represented Chyna in her recent two-week trial against the reality TV stars, told Page Six in an exclusive statement late Tuesday that the powerhouse family “cannot recover” the legal fees from her client (born Angela White), writing:

“Kris Jenner’s attempt to financially ruin Angela White, the mother of her granddaughter Dream Kardashian, will not work.”

“Under California law, costs are awarded to defendants only when they are without fault. In this case, a Los Angeles jury reached a verdict that defendant Kris Jenner falsely claimed that ‘Chyna beat the s— out of Rob’s face’ and that defendant Kylie Jenner falsely claimed that Chyna would ‘proceed with using and physically abusing my brother.’ The same Los Angeles jury reached a verdict that defendants Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner did not act reasonably and in good faith to protect their own economic interests in the ‘Rob & Chyna’ show,” her statement continued.

“Angela White’s objectives in the litigation were to prove that Kris and Kylie Jenner’s statements were false and that all four defendants did not act reasonably and in good faith regarding Season 2 of ‘Rob & Chyna.’ Because Ms. White achieved these litigation objectives, defendants cannot be considered ‘prevailing parties’ under California law and they cannot recover their exorbitant litigation costs of $391,000 from Ms. White,” the statement concluded.