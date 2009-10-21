Amber Rose Fights For Kanye

The saying goes that behind every good man there stands a woman and the fact must still remain as it pertains to Kanye West and Amber Rose. With everything that has erupted since the Taylor Swift incident at the VMAs, West has had his neck pressed by the boot of the media and fans with no signs of letting him up to breathe.

This goes to show, Black America should never mess with a white female under such circumstances because nothing seems promising aside from an everlasting taste of scrutiny. If anything in history remains intact, it is the consequences that can occur as the country still continues to mask the ongoing issue of race and equality.

False reports started to circulate that West was a victim to a fatal car accident. This must have been the final straw as Rose took to Twitter to clear up these rumors and give some words for those that continue to hope for West’s downfall.

DaRealAmberRose: This RIPKanyeWest topic is not funny and it’s NOT TRUE! He has people like myself and his family that love him very much. DaRealAmberRose: It’s in extreme poor taste to have that as a trendy topic. It’s totally disrespectful to make up a story like this where all human DaRealAmberRose : And we all make mistakes and to say someone died cuz of a mistake is ridiculous. U wouldn’t’ want someone to say that about u.

It’s always a breath of relief to see a woman standing behind her man, especially in the industry. When everything goes sour, times like these show the true faces of some and expose those that were only there to shine while they could.

Some reports have stated that West relocated to India and others have stated that he is back in Chicago working on music, wherever the rapper may be, he has clearly decided to remain outside of the limelight for a while.

In the meantime, he has prepped books to continue his story whereas his actual face and voice aren’t much wanted right about now.

Let’s be honest with one another. Okay, so West did what he did to “innocent” Swift and he went back and apologized for his actions. Whether it was his ego or the alcohol speaking, what’s done is done, but for people to still be tripping over the whole ordeal is completely ridiculous.

It must be true that one day America loves you and the next day they can turn their back on you.