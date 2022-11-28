Gena Tew IG Model With Celeb Ties Blind In One Eye After Vision Surgery

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Gena Tew has proven she is a fighter but it seems she has another bout on her hands. She is now blind in one eye.

As spotted on TMZ, the Instagram model has suffered yet another setback. The online personality had previously lost some of her vision and went under the knife back in August in an attempt to restore it. Well unfortunately things did not go as planned. The celebrity gossip website reported that some of her eyesight started to improve five days after the procedure but her condition started to worsen.

She exclusively told the outlet that she can only see pitch black darkness as of now. Tew adds that doctors have prescribed her new medication but these remedies have only made her sick. The medical staff is debating on whether or not they will recommend another surgery but a decision has yet to be confirmed.

This is just yet another setback in Gena Tew’s life. Back in March 2022 she revealed she was HIV positive and had lost 65 pounds. At the height of her online stardom, she was tied to several celebrities but she thinks she contracted the virus many years ago. She has created a GoFundMe to raise funds for her treatment and moving costs so she can be closer to her family. In October she let her supporters know that the money is being put to good use. “Thank You for all the overwhelming support!! With all of Gofundme help & private donations I was able to Buy a new home paid for and take care of medical expenses…Thank You all so much…”.