Milo Yiannopoulos Pays Marjorie Taylor Greene For Ye aka Kanye West’s Website

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Marjorie Taylor Greene and Milo Yiannopoulos have closed a chapter after he repaid her for the financing of Ye aka Kanye West’s campaign website.

According to reports, the controversial far-right activist reimbursed the Republican representative from Georgia for the “use of campaign credit card for personal use,” based on a new filing with the Federal Election Commission. The amount came out to $7,020.16 which Yiannopoulos paid back on May 12th. The purchase was apparently for a campaign website domain, ye24.com, for West who is now known as Ye. Greene’s congressional staff did not respond to requests for comment.

Further details from the filing show that the reimbursement total matches an expense item for a “domain registration and hosting” purchase made with GoDaddy on November 22nd, 2022. That had been previously reported by Greene’s team. According to The Daily Beast, Ye’s team reported paying Yiannopoulos $9,955 for a “domain transfer”. Notably, the purchase was made on the same day that Ye and Yiannopoulos and white nationalist Nick Fuentes arrived at Mar-a-Lago to dine with former President Donald Trump. The situation caused a stir, as a purchase of that type would count as an official sign of entering the 2024 race. The “DONDA” rapper has not yet announced an official presidential run for 2024, although he had a short-lived campaign in 2020.

Yiannopoulos, who has made headlines for seemingly defending pedophilia in addition to making homophobic and racist statements, took credit for the dinner meeting claiming it was “to make Trump’s life miserable.” The dinner would be a precursor to Ye appearing with Fuentes, a rabid Holocaust denier on right-wing figure Alex Jones’ Infowars podcast where he infamously praised Hitler and the Nazi regime along with issuing other antisemitic remarks.

Yiannopoulos would be fired by Ye last December and then rehired in May, but not after suing the rapper for over $100,000. More controversy ensued after Patrick Krason, a former treasurer for Ye, resigned and internal documents were found showing Krason’s concern over Yiannopoulos submitting false invoices.