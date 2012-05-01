Birdman Talks Cash Money Films Movie, Rich Gang Starring Lil Wayne

The YMCMB empire continues to grow under the watchful eye of Bryan “Birdman” Williams. While the record label has spawned out to clothing and books, it seems that the #1 Stunna has set his sights on film. During an interview with XXL at the release party for Cash Money Content author Wahida Clark’s book Payback Ain’t Enough, Birdman revealed to XXL that he plans to release the “2012 version of Baller Blockin.”

“We start shooting that in the fall. That’s the whole team,” Birdman told the publication. “The Rich Gang movie is about the team. Everybody is going to be the star of it, but (Lil) Wayne will be the center of it. It’s about the team, everybody that’s on the label.”

When asked about what type of roles the YMCMB artists will be playing, it didn’t seem like it would be a real stretch from an acting standpoint. “I would like them for just be themselves. I’m not gonna tell no ni**a to go to acting school,” says Stunna. “Just be yourself. We’re excited as a brand about it. Tyga, everybody is like, ‘Stunna, let’s do a movie.’ We got a few of them lined up and we gonna shoot them.”

Photo: Nola.com