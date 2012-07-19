Stalley ft. Curren$y – “Hammers & Vogues” [VIDEO]

The classic Pontiac GTO is Stalley’s vehicle of choice as he cruises through the city in the visuals for Savage Journey To the American Dream standout track, “Hammers and Vogues.” With a Huey P. Newton-esque chair in tow, the Ohio MC shows that it’s possible to subtly stunt, while spreading a message of betterment to the people. Curren$y assisted the MMG MC with a verse while the visuals for the track were directed by BMike.

Rick Ross recently bigged up Stalley and his talents, as well as new MMG signee Rockie Fresh, in an interview with Boolteg Kev.

Check out the video for the Block Beattaz produced “Hammers & Vogues” after the jump.

Photo: YouTube