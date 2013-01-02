Drake Rings In 2013 With T.I., French Montana & Busta Rhymes [PHOTOS/VIDEOS]

Drake’s standout 2012 came to and end in Miami as he threw a star-studded concert at the Fountainbleau on New Year’s Eve.

Despite not putting out an album in 2012, his track record with guest appearances were sparkling as he had standout verses on top singles from Meek Mill, French Montana, 2 Chainz, Rick Ross and many more.

The rapper also launched his October’s Very Own records under Warner Bros. Celebrating his year, he threw a poolside concert at the famed hotel in Miami with guest appearances from French Montana, T.I., and Busta Rhymes.

Busta hit the stage to perform his party starter, “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Can See,” while French joined Drake to perform their Billboard #1 hit single “Pop That.” The Kang of the south also joined the show to perform his latest single “Ball” as well as “What You Know About That.”

Jonathan Cheban of Keeping Up With The Kardashians fame and Paris Hilton were also in the house to take in the festivities, if you are in to those people. Drake also performed his album cuts from Take Care and Thank Me Later. After the jump, check out all of the photos from the event as well as performances of all of the guests.

Photo: Word On Road

