Incident Involving Chris Brown And Frank Ocean Won’t Be Pursued As Hate Crime

Chris Brown just caught a major legal break in regards to his situation with Frank Ocean that took place less than 24 hours ago.

L.A. County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Steve Whitmore tells Complex.com that the incident that occurred outside of Westlake Studios in Hollywood involving the two will not be pursued as a hate crime. Ocean famously revealed that his first love was a man last summer in a letter he posted on his Tumblr account.

Brown is far from being the clear completely. The singer and songwriter is currently over two years into a five-year probation sentence after pleading guilty to a domestic assault on his then-girlfriend, Rihanna.

Via Complex:

Whitmore is unsure if the actions will affect his probation but says, from past experiences, if an official action is taken—an arrest or charge, although he guesses an arrest would not be made in a misdemeanor case—then the court would look at that, in regards to Brown’s probation. And while we’re not lawyers, we can assume that this fight with Frank Ocean will most likely violate Brown’s probation in some way.

Although nobody from neither party was arrested nor taken into custody, Whitmore named Brown as the suspect and Ocean as the alleged victim. Ocean was also taken to a local hospital for minor scratches. Ocean is named as the victim because he was the only involved party stay and take questions from police.

Investigators still plan on questioning Brown about the incident.

Photo: AP/MTV