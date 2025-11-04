Subscribe
Andrew Cuomo Hangs Up On Ebro In The AM Morning Show

Andrew Cuomo Hangs Up On ‘Ebro In The Morning’ Show When Pressed About Donald Trump Endorsement

This latest woeful interview followed his other flop on MSNBC, where he mixed up the two Black hosts after claiming "diversity is a weakness."

Published on November 4, 2025

Getty Images / Andrew Cuomo / Donald Trump

Andrew Cuomo is not trying to answer any questions about President Donald Trump’s reluctant ringing endorsement.

Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani is on the verge of shaking up the political landscape in NYC, and even has the Supreme MAGA Lord, and bum from Queens, Donald Trump, so spooked that he’s throwing his support behind Andrew Cuomo, his one-time nemesis during his first awful term as POTUS. 

Cuomo is running as an Independent after Mamdani easily secured the Democratic nomination in the primary, which eventually led to current Mayor/socialite Eric Adams’ dropping out of the race and also throwing his support behind Cuomo, in hopes of stopping Mamdani from becoming Mayor, which is looking like a futile effort because polls still show Mamdani ahead. 

Ahead of Tuesday’s election, Cuomo called into Hot 97’s Ebro In The Morning show to make his last pitch to New Yorkers who are probably still on the fence about voting for either him or Mamdani. Still, it turned out to be a disaster after Ebro Darden asked the former New York Governor about Trump endorsing him. 

“Your boy was just on ’60 Minutes,’ Cuomo, saying you’re his guy,” Darden told Cuomo.

Cuomo responded, “No.” 

Ebro pressed him again, “Trump said you’re his candidate! If he had to pick a bad Democrat or a… communist, he’s picking you!”

Several seconds of silence followed, with Peter Rosenberg finally saying he thinks Cuomo ditched the interview, adding that he heard a “click,” suggesting the Mayoral hopeful hung up on them. 

Andrew Cuomo Isn’t Making A Great Case For Himself

This latest woeful interview followed his other flop on MSNBC, where he mixed up the two Black hosts after claiming “diversity is a weakness.”

Bruh.

We hope y’all are out there exercising your right to vote. So far, there has been a record turnout for early voting in NYC.

You can see more reactions to Cuomo’s latest interview and other moments leading up to election day below.

