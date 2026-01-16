Subscribe
'Star Wars' OG Characters Coming To Galaxy's Edge

Disneyland Bringing OG ‘Star Wars’ Characters To Galaxy’s Edge

The timeline at Galaxy's Edge, which opened in 2019, has also been expanded to include the Galactic Civil War and the New Republic, as well as the Age of the Resistance and the First Order.

Published on January 15, 2026
NurPhoto / Star Wars

When you head to Disneyland’s Galaxy Edge, be prepared to be greeted by the OG’s like Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, and other early Star Wars characters.

In a move that honestly should have happened a long time ago, Disneyland is finally bringing characters from the original Star Wars movies that were in theaters between 1977 and 1983 to Galaxy’s Edge, the area of the amusement park dedicated to the movie franchise, beginning April 29.

Joining Darth Vader and Luke will be Han Solo and Princess Leia. Disneyland guests and Star Wars fans can also expect to hear, while at the Outer Rim outpost of Batuu, original musical scores from longtime Star Wars composer John Williams.

The timeline at Galaxy’s Edge, which opened in 2019, has also been expanded to include the Galactic Civil War and the New Republic, as well as the Age of the Resistance and the First Order.

In a blog post, Disney wrote, “Each era will be brought to life with the same care and attention to detail that the land was originally designed with, masterfully weaving together stories from across time and space in one location.”

This latest news follows the Sphere in Las Vegas being turned into a giant video game recreating the Death Star trench run moment from the first film to celebrate Lego’s new smart blocks.

There is also The Mandalorian and Grogu film, based on the popular Disney+ series, blasting into theaters on May 22.

The force continues to be strong with this franchise.

