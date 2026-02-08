Subscribe
Pop Culture

Brett Favre Says He's Not Familiar With Bad Bunny, Gets Dragged

Brett Favre Reminded of 2020 Mississippi Welfare Fraud Scheme After Sharing He's Not Watching Bad Bunny Halftime Performance

Unfortunately for Favre, his post on X backfired spectacularly, with folks reminding the Hall of Fame quarterback of his alleged involvement in the massive 2020 Mississippi welfare scandal.

Published on February 8, 2026
  • While Favre was never arrested or charged with a crime, he did have to repay the state $1.1 million for speaking fees he had pocketed from events he didn't even attend.
  • In the May 2020 audit, Favre's name also came up, as he allegedly worked with state officials to redirect $5 million from welfare funds to help with the construction of a volleyball stadium at the University of Southern Mississippi, his alma mater, where his daughter played volleyball.
Brett Favre Says He's Not Familiar With Bad Bunny, Gets Dragged
Getty Images / Bad Bunny / Brett Favre

Nobody asked Brett Favre for his opinion on the upcoming El Benito Bowl, aka Bad Bunny’s Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Performance, but he decided to share it anyway and is getting roasted for it.

MAGA’s favorite quarterback joined in on the chorus of snowflakes being mad at American /International superstar, Bad Bunny, displaying his talents during the Apple Music Halftime Show.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Favre shared his unsolicited opinion on the most-streamed artist in the world performing, writing in a post, “Not familiar with Bad Bunny, so don’t know if his music is good or bad. I’m just going to watch what I know Lee Brice, Kid Rock All-American Halftime Show.”

Unfortunately for Favre, his post on X backfired spectacularly, with folks reminding the Hall of Fame quarterback of his alleged involvement in the massive 2020 Mississippi welfare scandal.

While Favre was never arrested or charged with a crime, he did have to repay the state $1.1 million for speaking fees he had pocketed from events he didn’t even attend.

In the May 2020 audit, Favre’s name also came up, as he allegedly worked with state officials to redirect $5 million from welfare funds to help with the construction of a volleyball stadium at the University of Southern Mississippi, his alma mater, where his daughter played volleyball.

Welp.

Now he can enjoy the upcoming struggling fest that is Kid Rock’s halftime show, and good old-fashioned social media dragging.

You can see those reactions below.

