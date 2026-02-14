Subscribe
Hip-Hop Wired’s Artists You Gotta Listen To In February (2026)

Hip-Hop Wired is back with another list of artists you need in your playlist for February.

Published on February 14, 2026
Source: @kelo.info/@s3nsi.molly/@bigmoney.bigkey/@sammy.santanaaa / Instagram

January’s lineup featured talent from across the map. AZ Chike represented the West Coast, riding the momentum of his appearance on Kendrick Lamar’s GNX album. He followed that up with the single “WhatX2,” positioning himself as one to watch in 2026.

Oregon rising artist, Wynne, has also been making noise. She even received a co-sign from NBA superstar and MC Damian Lillard, aka Dame D.O.L.L.A., often referred to as the unofficial mayor of the state.

Making our way down to New Orleans, young MC LaReezy continues to carve out his lane. Previously featured on Hip-Hop Wired’s CRT FRSH playlist, he shared what he hopes listeners take away from his latest music:

“I want people to know rap music is here. As long as I can remember, people say, ‘We need this, we need something positive, we need something different.’ Well, it’s here. This is who I am, and I’m here to stay.”

This month’s list follows suit, putting you in front of rising stars right before they take off. Tap in below and update your playlists accordingly.

FWC Big Key

    Making his “First Day Out” record one to remember.

    S3nsi Molly

    S3nsi Molly dropped a new project titled Back In Full Effect, dropping a music video for her single, “Get Down.”

    Kelo Soul

    During J. Cole’s stop in the DMV, he showed Kelo Soul some love, giving his nod of approval.

    DaRealZah

    DaRealZah posted a new freestyle, and he snapped. A close friend of Meek Mill and Dreamchaser artist Omelly showed love in the comments.

    Sammy Santana

    Rising artist coming out of Silver Spring, Maryland, Sammy Santana dropped a video for her new song “Like Me.”

    RAAHiiM

    RAAHiiM’s “96 Camry” is a MUST download, alongside his new project, PRAY FOR ME.

