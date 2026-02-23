Spider SZN Loading: Young Thug Reveals Upcoming Album ‘DBC’

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Less than a year after dropping UY SCUTI, Young Thug is already back in album mode.

The Atlanta rapper took to social media to reveal the title of his upcoming project, DBC, which stands for Days Before Coachella. Fans were quick to point out the similarity to Travis Scott’s Days Before Rodeo, which La Flame later followed with his debut studio album, Rodeo.

Thug has not shared additional details about the rollout or whether DBC will lead into a larger project, the way Scott’s mixtape did.

Since returning home, Thugger has wasted no time getting back to work. UY SCUTI featured appearances from 21 Savage, Sexyy Red, Lil Baby, and other frequent collaborators, signaling that he was fully locked back in.

However, the aftermath of his RICO case continues to linger. While Thug ultimately regained his freedom, his relationship with his former collaborator, Gunna, remains strained. During a conversation with Big Bank, Thug appeared visibly bothered when discussing the fallout.

Shortly after, 21 Savage took to social media, urging both artists to reconcile.

“Y’all n*ggas fix that sh*t y’all love each other n*gga you knew Gunna wasn’t no gangster when he told the first time, and we swept it under the rug for you you know he wasn’t tryna leave you to hang n*gga f*ck the streets we ain’t get sh*t but trauma from that sh*t.” Also adding Lil Baby for backing, “@whamcbfw4 (Lil Baby) you one of the realest young n*ggas out this sh*t admit slime (Young Thug) was moving the goal post, and we was standing behind him cuz we love him my brother.”

Meanwhile, in related rap news, Baby Keem released his sophomore album Ca$ino last Friday. On one of the tracks, Kendrick Lamar seemingly referenced Young Thug’s leaked jail calls, rapping, “I gossip with my b*tch like I’m Young Thug too.”

With DBC now officially teased, fans are waiting for Spider to deliver.